Recap: Momentive Global Q4 Earnings

Momentive Global MNTV reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Momentive Global missed estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $16.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Momentive Global's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.01 -0.02 0.03 Revenue Estimate 114.21M 107.43M 100.89M 100.60M Revenue Actual 114.75M 109.39M 102.30M 100.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.