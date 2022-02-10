Recap: Stewart Information Servs Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Stewart Information Servs STC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Stewart Information Servs beat estimated earnings by 46.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.94 versus an estimate of $2.01.

Revenue was up $224.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stewart Information Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.42 1.86 1.03 1.49 EPS Actual 2.94 3.17 3.17 1.92 2.09 Revenue Estimate 751.63M 739.30M 672.80M 589.75M 607.35M Revenue Actual 961.67M 836.73M 818.81M 688.59M 736.73M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.