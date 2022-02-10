Recap: Capstone Green Energy Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Capstone Green Energy CGRN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capstone Green Energy missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $67.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 11.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capstone Green Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.17 -0.26 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.36 -0.39 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 18.24M 18.09M 17.35M 18.60M Revenue Actual 17.20M 16.08M 17.86M 20.68M

