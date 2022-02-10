Recap: VeriSign Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

VeriSign VRSN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

VeriSign beat estimated earnings by 4.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was up $20.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VeriSign's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.32 1.30 1.29 EPS Actual 1.40 1.31 1.33 1.38 Revenue Estimate 332.02M 327.95M 323.45M 320.35M Revenue Actual 334.24M 329.40M 323.62M 320.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.