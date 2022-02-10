Recap: Textainer Group Holdings Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Textainer Group Holdings TGH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Textainer Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 5.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was up $36.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 2.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Textainer Group Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.19 0.91 0.50 EPS Actual 1.52 1.48 1.16 0.81 Revenue Estimate 191.61M 186.63M 182.88M 163.01M Revenue Actual 195.83M 187.43M 169.24M 161.49M

