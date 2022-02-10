Recap: Lantronix Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Lantronix LTRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lantronix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $17.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 15.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lantronix's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.05 0.03 Revenue Estimate 25.50M 19.27M 17.10M 17.27M Revenue Actual 27.70M 20.64M 17.11M 16.59M

