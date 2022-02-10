Preview: Green Plains's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Green Plains GPRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Green Plains will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.26.
Green Plains bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.93, which was followed by a 5.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.64
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-1.18
|0.20
|-0.57
|-0.53
|Price Change %
|5.55%
|4.94%
|2.37%
|5.06%
Stock Performance
Shares of Green Plains were trading at $32.79 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
