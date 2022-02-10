ASE Technology Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

ASE Technology Holding Co ASX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ASE Technology Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 119.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.504 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ASE Technology Holding Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.14 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.23 0.08 0.14 0.16 Revenue Estimate 5.41B 4.48B 4.23B 4.25B Revenue Actual 5.41B 4.54B 4.26B 5.23B

