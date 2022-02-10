Recap: RBC Bearings Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

RBC Bearings ROLL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RBC Bearings beat estimated earnings by 22.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $121.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.99 1.05 0.85 EPS Actual 0.89 1.04 1.08 0.90 Revenue Estimate 159.64M 158.77M 158.83M 141.79M Revenue Actual 160.90M 156.21M 160.29M 145.86M

