Neptune Wellness Solns: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neptune Wellness Solns missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $11.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.71% increase in the share price the next day.

