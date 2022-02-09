PennantPark Floating Rate: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PennantPark Floating Rate beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $5.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PennantPark Floating Rate's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 EPS Actual 0.28 0.27 0.26 0.26 Revenue Estimate 20.40M 20.70M 20.36M 21.72M Revenue Actual 21.62M 20.91M 19.43M 20.73M

