Quotient Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Quotient Technology QUOT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quotient Technology missed estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $3.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 13.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quotient Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.12 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.18 -0.15 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 130.95M 122.05M 110.51M 121.01M Revenue Actual 135.88M 123.88M 115.32M 142.53M

