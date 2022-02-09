Golub Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Golub Capital BDC GBDC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Golub Capital BDC beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $12.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.29 0.29 0.28 EPS Actual 0.3 0.29 0.29 0.29 Revenue Estimate 80.75M 79.19M 78.60M 73.75M Revenue Actual 81.11M 75.77M 76.20M 74.05M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.