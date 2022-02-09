Recap: Motorcar Parts of America Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Motorcar Parts of America MPAA reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Earnings

Motorcar Parts of America beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $39.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Motorcar Parts of America's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.23 0.64 0.49 EPS Actual 0.68 0.43 0.74 0.33 Revenue Estimate 142.67M 120.40M 153.30M 140.07M Revenue Actual 175.55M 149.03M 168.13M 122.57M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.