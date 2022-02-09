Recap: Avaya Hldgs Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Avaya Hldgs AVYA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks

Earnings

Avaya Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 38.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $30.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avaya Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.71 0.75 0.95 EPS Actual 0.77 0.75 0.74 0.90 Revenue Estimate 738.45M 730.56M 717.70M 723.73M Revenue Actual 760.00M 732.00M 738.00M 743.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.