Recap: Bunge Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Bunge BG reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks

Earnings

Bunge beat estimated earnings by 36.86%, reporting an EPS of $3.49 versus an estimate of $2.55.

Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.56, which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bunge's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.57 1.54 1.82 EPS Actual 3.72 2.61 3.13 3.05 Revenue Estimate 11.58B 11.48B 10.35B 10.92B Revenue Actual 14.12B 15.39B 12.96B 12.61B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.