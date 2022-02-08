Container Store Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Container Store Group TCS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Container Store Group beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $8.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 19.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.09 0.57 0.33 EPS Actual 0.54 0.36 0.71 0.42 Revenue Estimate 260.47M 227.45M 295.19M 262.16M Revenue Actual 275.95M 245.31M 314.68M 275.48M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Container Store Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.24 and $0.24 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -14.29% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Container Store Group, a bearish signal to many investors.

