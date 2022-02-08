Recap: Prospect Capital Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Prospect Capital PSEC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prospect Capital beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $3.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prospect Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.19 0.17 0.15 EPS Actual 0.21 0.19 0.19 0.21 Revenue Estimate 160.25M 165.03M 151.13M 145.63M Revenue Actual 169.47M 157.34M 159.46M 172.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.