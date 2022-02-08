Recap: Fleetcor Technologies Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Fleetcor Technologies FLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fleetcor Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $3.6.

Revenue was up $184.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fleetcor Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.48 2.92 2.73 2.81 EPS Actual 3.52 3.15 2.82 3.01 Revenue Estimate 739.48M 632.17M 609.24M 603.24M Revenue Actual 755.48M 667.38M 608.62M 617.33M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fleetcor Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.45 and $3.55 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -5.91% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Fleetcor Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

