CNH Industrial Registers 7% Revenue Growth In Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- CNH Industrial NV CNHI reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 6.8% year-over-year to $9.07 billion, +9% on a constant currency basis.
- Net sales of Industrial Activities was $8.55 billion, an increase of 6% Y/Y and +9% on a constant currency basis.
- Segment Revenue: Agriculture $4.15 billion (+21.2% Y/Y), Construction $844 million (+12.2% Y/Y), Commercial and Specialty Vehicles $3.26 billion (-1% Y/Y), Powertrain $945 million (-21.5% Y/Y), and Financial Services $533 million (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS declined to $0.25 from $0.30 in 4Q20.
- CNH Industrial generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $4.08 billion, compared to $5.53 billion a year ago. Free cash flow of Industrial Activities of $1.75 billion
- Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities was $401 million (-22.9% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 180 bps to 4.7%.
- Truck order intake in Europe up 81% Y/Y, with light-duty trucks up 76%, and medium & heavy-duty trucks up 94% for the fiscal. Truck book-to-bill in Europe at 1.57.
- The company has cash and equivalents of $6.01 billion at the end of Q4.
- FY22 Outlook: CNH Industrial expects Industrial Activities net sales to grow 10% - 14%, SG&A expenses lower or equal to 7.5% of net sales, and Free Cash Flow over $1 billion.
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 2.59% at $15.24 on the last check Tuesday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.