Recap: CONSOL Energy Q4 Earnings

CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 194.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.3 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was up $156.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.8, which was followed by a 7.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CONSOL Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.30 0.15 0.93 EPS Actual -0.2 0.12 0.75 0.49 Revenue Estimate 306.05M 290.15M 271.45M 342.10M Revenue Actual 296.32M 287.16M 342.15M 324.61M

