Meridian Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

Meridian Bioscience VIVO reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meridian Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 7.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meridian Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.31 0.48 0.42 EPS Actual 0.23 0.22 0.56 0.65 Revenue Estimate 68.40M 77.22M 84.48M 83.89M Revenue Actual 76.20M 63.51M 85.26M 92.92M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Meridian Bioscience management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.1 and $1.3 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 242.86% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Meridian Bioscience, a bullish signal to many investors.

