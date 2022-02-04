Recap: Virtus Investment Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Virtus Investment VRTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $28M Of 4 Stocks

Earnings

Virtus Investment beat estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $10.36 versus an estimate of $9.92, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $94.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtus Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 9.60 8.04 5.44 4.95 EPS Actual 9.71 9.07 6.78 5.15 Revenue Estimate 219.34M 199.81M 173.02M 149.97M Revenue Actual 252.06M 244.01M 216.90M 171.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.