Cavco Indus: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 53.45%, reporting an EPS of $5.34 versus an estimate of $3.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $142.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.34, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cavco Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.72 2.14 1.92 1.73 EPS Actual 4.06 2.92 2.71 2.12 Revenue Estimate 331.67M 304.93M 293.79M 271.20M Revenue Actual 359.54M 330.42M 306.50M 288.77M

