BellRing Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

BellRing Brands BRBR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BellRing Brands beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $24.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BellRing Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.22 0.12 0.22 EPS Actual 0.25 0.30 0.15 0.23 Revenue Estimate 350.45M 290.65M 269.98M 271.24M Revenue Actual 340.00M 342.60M 282.10M 282.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.