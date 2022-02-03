National Fuel Gas: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

National Fuel Gas NFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

National Fuel Gas beat estimated earnings by 9.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.35, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $105.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Fuel Gas's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.88 1.20 0.98 EPS Actual 0.95 0.93 1.34 1.06 Revenue Estimate 415.76M 484.18M 604.93M 532.68M Revenue Actual 355.99M 394.40M 551.12M 441.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.