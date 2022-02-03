Mimecast: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Mimecast MIME reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mimecast beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mimecast's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.23 0.24 EPS Actual 0.40 0.32 0.28 0.33 Revenue Estimate 142.84M 138.08M 131.17M 126.67M Revenue Actual 147.23M 142.55M 133.89M 129.64M

