Recap: Apollo Investment Q3 Earnings

Apollo Investment AINV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apollo Investment beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $609.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apollo Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.39 0.41 0.39 EPS Actual 0.33 0.39 0.39 0.43 Revenue Estimate 51.06M 52.25M 53.05M 54.42M Revenue Actual 52.89M 50.55M 50.83M 54.36M

