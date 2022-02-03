Standex International: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Standex International SXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Standex International beat estimated

Standex International SXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Standex International beat estimated earnings by 6.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.36, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $29.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Standex International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.31 1.06 1 EPS Actual 1.34 1.40 1.19 1.05 Revenue Estimate 171.40M 173.58M 162.65M 153.41M Revenue Actual 175.61M 176.44M 172.22M 156.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.