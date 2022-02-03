Sterling Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sterling Bancorp SBT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Earnings

Sterling Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $461.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sterling Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.02 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.08 0.05 0.05 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 22.95M 23.17M 25.13M 25.20M Revenue Actual 24.70M 23.33M 23.68M 25.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.