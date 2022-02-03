Recap: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.45, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.20 -0.13 0.17 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.29 -0.26 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 56.77M 37.52M 37.70M 86.69M Revenue Actual 38.28M 45.89M 32.81M 21.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.