Preview: Activision Blizzard's Earnings

Activision Blizzard ATVI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Activision Blizzard will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.31.

Activision Blizzard bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 14.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Activision Blizzard's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.75 0.70 1.18 EPS Actual 0.72 0.91 0.84 1.21 Price Change % -14.06% 2.12% 1.57% 9.64%

Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard were trading at $79.06 as of February 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

