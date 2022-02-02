Recap: Magellan Midstream Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Magellan Midstream MMP reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magellan Midstream beat estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $222.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magellan Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.01 0.85 0.85 EPS Actual 1.09 1.38 1.09 0.94 Revenue Estimate 639.83M 563.73M 668.51M 639.04M Revenue Actual 639.05M 653.64M 661.07M 586.32M

