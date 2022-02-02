Recap: Silicon Laboratories Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Silicon Laboratories SLAB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silicon Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 35.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $34.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silicon Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.93 0.75 0.73 EPS Actual 0.34 1.05 0.91 0.84 Revenue Estimate 175.22M 267.05M 242.11M 226.35M Revenue Actual 184.83M 169.49M 255.50M 242.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.