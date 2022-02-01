Recap: Match Group Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Match Group MTCH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Match Group missed estimated earnings by 213.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $154.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Match Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.51 0.40 0.49 EPS Actual 0.43 0.46 0.57 0.48 Revenue Estimate 802.09M 689.33M 650.66M 650.47M Revenue Actual 801.84M 707.76M 667.61M 651.41M

