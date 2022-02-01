Mercury Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercury Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.67 0.62 0.51 EPS Actual 0.41 0.73 0.64 0.54 Revenue Estimate 215.31M 243.06M 253.20M 209.67M Revenue Actual 225.01M 250.84M 256.86M 210.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.