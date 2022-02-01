Recap: Electronic Arts Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Electronic Arts EA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Electronic Arts missed estimated earnings by 0.62%, reporting an EPS of $3.2 versus an estimate of $3.22, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $177.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 2.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electronic Arts's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.62 1.05 2.96 EPS Actual 1.58 0.79 1.23 3.06 Revenue Estimate 1.75B 1.28B 1.39B 2.39B Revenue Actual 1.85B 1.34B 1.49B 2.40B

