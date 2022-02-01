Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings: A Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.09, which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 4.67 5.49 6.65 6.56 EPS Actual 5.76 5.60 7.21 7.09 Price Change % 1.27% 1.04% 1.26% 0.59%

Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific were trading at $581.3 as of January 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.