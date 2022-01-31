Recap: Citrix Systems Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Citrix Systems CTXS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citrix Systems beat estimated earnings by 36.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $41.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 6.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citrix Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.19 1.43 1.33 EPS Actual 1.20 1.24 1.42 1.46 Revenue Estimate 778.60M 845.97M 797.64M 781.34M Revenue Actual 778.45M 812.11M 775.77M 809.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.