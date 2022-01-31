Akoustis Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

Earnings

Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.20, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.