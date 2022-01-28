Recap: Prudential Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prudential Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $79.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

