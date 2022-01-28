Allegiance Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegiance Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 11.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.95, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegiance Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1 0.90 0.83 0.71 EPS Actual 0.93 1.12 0.89 0.77 Revenue Estimate 60.46M 57.56M 58.15M 55.89M Revenue Actual 60.27M 58.87M 57.43M 56.92M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.