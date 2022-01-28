Allegiance Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allegiance Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 11.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.95, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allegiance Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.90
|0.83
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|1.12
|0.89
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|60.46M
|57.56M
|58.15M
|55.89M
|Revenue Actual
|60.27M
|58.87M
|57.43M
|56.92M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News