Wisdom Tree Investments: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WisdomTree Inv beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WisdomTree Inv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.09
|0.07
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.10
|0.08
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|77.70M
|74.10M
|71.41M
|65.70M
|Revenue Actual
|78.11M
|77.60M
|72.83M
|67.06M
