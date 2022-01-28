 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wisdom Tree Investments: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Wisdom Tree Investments: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WisdomTree Inv beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WisdomTree Inv's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.07 0.05
EPS Actual 0.10 0.10 0.08 0.06
Revenue Estimate 77.70M 74.10M 71.41M 65.70M
Revenue Actual 78.11M 77.60M 72.83M 67.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WETF)

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2022
Earnings Outlook For WisdomTree Investments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com