Wisdom Tree Investments: Q4 Earnings Insights

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WisdomTree Inv beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WisdomTree Inv's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.07 0.05 EPS Actual 0.10 0.10 0.08 0.06 Revenue Estimate 77.70M 74.10M 71.41M 65.70M Revenue Actual 78.11M 77.60M 72.83M 67.06M

