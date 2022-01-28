Synchrony Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Synchrony Finl beat estimated earnings by 0.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.47, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synchrony Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.39
|1.38
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|2
|2.12
|1.73
|1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|3.57B
|3.46B
|3.62B
|3.55B
|Revenue Actual
|3.66B
|3.31B
|3.44B
|3.66B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News