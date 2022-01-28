 Skip to main content

Synchrony Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Synchrony Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synchrony Finl beat estimated earnings by 0.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.47, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synchrony Finl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.52 1.39 1.38 0.91
EPS Actual 2 2.12 1.73 1.24
Revenue Estimate 3.57B 3.46B 3.62B 3.55B
Revenue Actual 3.66B 3.31B 3.44B 3.66B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

