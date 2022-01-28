Recap: Professional Holding Q4 Earnings

Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Professional Holding missed estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $347.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Professional Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.40 0.39 0.31 EPS Actual 0.45 0.45 0.34 0.38 Revenue Estimate 19.21M 19.15M 20.10M 18.24M Revenue Actual 20.58M 19.50M 19.00M 19.76M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.