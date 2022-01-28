Recap: Professional Holding Q4 Earnings
Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Professional Holding missed estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $347.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Professional Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.40
|0.39
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.45
|0.34
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|19.21M
|19.15M
|20.10M
|18.24M
|Revenue Actual
|20.58M
|19.50M
|19.00M
|19.76M
