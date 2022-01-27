Recap: Macatawa Bank Q4 Earnings
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Macatawa Bank missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.19, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Macatawa Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.23
|0.22
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.23
|0.23
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|20.78M
|21.14M
|21.40M
|21.43M
|Revenue Actual
|19.94M
|20.63M
|21.03M
|23.59M
