Recap: CBTX Q4 Earnings

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CBTX missed estimated earnings by 106.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CBTX's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.41 0.35 0.27 EPS Actual 0.59 0.48 0.41 0.41 Revenue Estimate 35.10M 35.34M 35.76M 35.70M Revenue Actual 36.81M 34.51M 36.20M 36.04M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.