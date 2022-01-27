Recap: CBTX Q4 Earnings
CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CBTX missed estimated earnings by 106.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CBTX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.41
|0.35
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.48
|0.41
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|35.10M
|35.34M
|35.76M
|35.70M
|Revenue Actual
|36.81M
|34.51M
|36.20M
|36.04M
