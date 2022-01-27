Cathay General: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cathay General beat estimated earnings by 6.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.92, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $23.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.83
|0.77
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|0.97
|0.92
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|164.30M
|155.78M
|151.59M
|150.26M
|Revenue Actual
|164.70M
|160.58M
|151.82M
|151.27M
