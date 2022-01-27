Cathay General: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cathay General beat estimated earnings by 6.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.92, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $23.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.83 0.77 0.76 EPS Actual 0.93 0.97 0.92 0.89 Revenue Estimate 164.30M 155.78M 151.59M 150.26M Revenue Actual 164.70M 160.58M 151.82M 151.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.