Recap: Federated Hermes Q4 Earnings
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Federated Hermes beat estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $42.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Federated Hermes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.66
|0.78
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.67
|0.75
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|337.57M
|309.70M
|345.62M
|351.54M
|Revenue Actual
|326.59M
|311.04M
|341.17M
|363.92M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings