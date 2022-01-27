Recap: RMR Group Q1 Earnings
RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RMR Group missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $24.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RMR Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.46
|0.40
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.47
|0.37
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|149.77M
|144.60M
|149.86M
|146.12M
|Revenue Actual
|173.48M
|145.24M
|131.56M
|156.95M
