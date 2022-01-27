Recap: RMR Group Q1 Earnings

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RMR Group missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $24.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RMR Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.46 0.40 0.38 EPS Actual 0.50 0.47 0.37 0.41 Revenue Estimate 149.77M 144.60M 149.86M 146.12M Revenue Actual 173.48M 145.24M 131.56M 156.95M

